Anderson scored a power-play goal on three shots to go along with five hits and four penalty minutes in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Boston.
Anderson snapped a six-game goal drought early in the second period. Handing around the slot area, Anderson was well placed to take advantage of a Jeff Petry shot that caromed off Brendan Gallagher. It was Anderson's 19th marker of the season and second on the power play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Nets 100th career goal•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Scores in comeback win•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Finds twine in shootout loss•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Back in action•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Out Thursday, remains day-to-day•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Out Tuesday•