Anderson scored a power-play goal on three shots to go along with five hits and four penalty minutes in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Anderson snapped a six-game goal drought early in the second period. Handing around the slot area, Anderson was well placed to take advantage of a Jeff Petry shot that caromed off Brendan Gallagher. It was Anderson's 19th marker of the season and second on the power play.