Anderson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Senators.
The power forward collected his eighth goal of the season early in the third period during the somewhat sluggish afternoon contest. Anderson has a three-game goal streak and a four-game point streak going, and on the season he's now racked up 10 points through 12 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Collects SHG late•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Collects assist•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Set to play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Tests negative for COVID-19•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Pulled with flu-like symptoms•