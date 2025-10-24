Anderson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Anderson netted his first goal of the campaign at 16:57 of the second period, the first of three tallies over a span of 1:52 to give the Canadiens a lead late in the frame. The 31-year-old winger has been quiet on offense so far, earning two points, 12 shots on net, 11 hits, four PIM and five blocked shots across nine outings. He's scored at least 15 goals in four of the previous five campaigns, so there is some potential for more offense here, but it's unclear if he'll cash in on it this year as a middle-six forward better known for his checking.