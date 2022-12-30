Anderson had a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes. He added four shots on net, four hits and one blocked shot over 17:14 of ice time.

Anderson halted a seven-game goal-less run with a first-period marker, the forward's second on the power play and first man-advantage goal since Nov. 17. Montreal is 26th in goals scored (98) and tallied just 14 times over its last eight contests. That kind of offense will impact the production of players like Anderson, a top-six forward with just 12 points over 34 games.