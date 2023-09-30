Anderson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs.

Anderson potted his second preseason goal in as many games. The power forward, whose 2022-23 season ended prematurely in March due to an ankle injury, scored 21 goals in 69 games last season, the most he's scored in a Montreal uniform. Since joining the Canadiens for 2020-21 season when he scored 17 goals, Anderson has increased his goal scoring in successive seasons. Habs head coach Martin St. Louis has shuffled lines during camp and preseason games, but Anderson is expected to be a top-six forward when the regular season opens Oct. 11 against Toronto.