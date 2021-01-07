Anderson skated on the second power play unit during practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Anderson has been practicing on the second line with Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin in addition to the power play. He's coming off a shoulder injury that limited him to one goal and three assists in a season shortened to 26 games due to a shoulder injury. He reports the shoulder is fully healed, and Anderson is looking to regain the form he had in 2019 when he scored 27 goals with 20 assists.