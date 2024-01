Anderson (lower body) is participating at morning practice Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson has missed the last four games. He has seven goals and 12 points in 41 games this season, a drop from last season's stats when he managed 21 goals and 32 points. He was practicing with Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans on the second line at morning skate. Anderson will likely be a game-time decision in Boston on Saturday.