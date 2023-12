Anderson recorded a goal and an assist in Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg on Monday.

Anderson earned his second straight multi-point game, giving him three goals and four points during that stretch. He's up to four markers and nine points in 31 contests in 2023-24. Although Anderson is serving in a top-six role while getting some power-play ice time, the 29-year-old hasn't reached the 40-point milestone since 2018-19 and isn't on pace to hit it this season either.