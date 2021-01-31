Anderson (illness) was removed from Saturday's game versus the Flames due to flu-like symptoms, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Anderson tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested as part of the health protocols, but this appears to be a different illness. The 26-year-old winger will most likely not play in Monday's game versus the Canucks barring a quick turnaround in his health.
