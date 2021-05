Anderson (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Wednesday's season finale versus the Oilers,Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anderson's injury isn't believed to be serious, but the Canadiens may nonetheless decide to give him the night off Wednesday versus Edmonton to ensure he's 100 percent healthy for Montreal's first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old winger has picked up 24 points through 52 games this season.