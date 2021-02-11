Anderson scored a goal and doled out four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Anderson struck at 1:16 of the first period, but the Canadiens' offense lacked much punch after that. The 26-year-old Anderson has been spectacular so far this season with nine goals, two helpers, 38 shots on net and 31 hits through 13 appearances. The winger is bound to regress from his 23.7 percent scoring rate, but he'll make for an attractive option in DFS until he cools off from his early-season scoring binge.