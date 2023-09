Anderson (ankle) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Anderson sat out the final 11 games of the 2022-23 campaign due to a high-ankle sprain. He registered 21 goals, 32 points, 164 shots on net and 139 hits in 69 contests prior to getting injured. Anderson will be in the mix for a top-six spot to begin 2023-24.