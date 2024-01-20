Watch Now:

Anderson (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Boston on Saturday.

Anderson was out of action for four games. He has seven goals and 12 points in 41 games this season. Look for Anderson to see action on the second line with Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans, as well as seeing second-unit power-play time. Jesse Ylonen will be the odd-man out with the return of Anderson.

