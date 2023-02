Anderson had an assist, one shot on goal, three hits and one blocked shot over 19:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Anderson outfought a pair of Islanders in the corner and picked up the secondary assist on Nick Suzuki's first-period score. It was the third assist in two games for Anderson, who has been part of the solution to replace the injured Cole Caufield (shoulder) on the top line.