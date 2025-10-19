Anderson notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson has started 2025-26 in a middle-six role, but he has yet to make much of an impact on offense. His helper Saturday was his first point of the campaign, and he's added six shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Anderson has missed the 30-point mark in consecutive seasons, and his mainly defensive usage means that threshold is likely his ceiling for scoring.