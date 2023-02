Anderson recorded two assists in Montreal's 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Anderson has 14 goals and 19 points in 49 contests in 2022-23. Entering Tuesday's action, Anderson had gone 18 straight games without an assist, though he did provide six goals over that span. It's not unusual for the 28-year-old to finish a campaign with more goals than assists, though Anderson wasn't this lopsided in 2021-22, when he recorded 19 markers and 13 helpers in 69 contests.