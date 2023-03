Anderson picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Anderson had gone seven games without a helper, though he managed three goals over that span. The 28-year-old winger helped out on Christian Dvorak's empty-net tally. Anderson is up to 24 points, 142 shots on net, 112 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 contests overall.