Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Remains out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (upper body) will not play versus the Flames on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Anderson is set for a third straight absence with the injury he sustained Thursday against the Hurricanes. The winger doesn't have a timeline to return at this point. The Canadiens' next game is Thursday versus the Panthers.
