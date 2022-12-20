Anderson opened Monday's game on the first line but finished the night on other lines in Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Arizona.

Anderson has skated with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield a few times within the last week, but head coach Martin St. Louis doesn't appear to be settled on a linemate for his top forwards. Kirby Dach, who had a productive stretch on the top line earlier this season, picked up most of the third-period shifts with Suzuki and Caufield, but the coach may try others in the coming games.