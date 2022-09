Anderson (upper body) skated with his teammates in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This is an encouraging development for Anderson, who has yet to appear in a preseason contest due to an upper-body injury. Check back for another update on the 28-year-old winger, who collected 19 goals and 32 points through 69 games last campaign, once he's cleared for contact.