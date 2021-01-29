Anderson scored a goal on his only shot and provided two hits in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Anderson batted a rebound out of mid-air while crashing the net on a 2-on-1, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead midway through the second period. The goal extended Anderson's point streak to three games (two goals, one assist) and gave the first-year Hab five points in his first seven contests with his new club. The 26-year-old battled injuries during his final year in Columbus but produced 27 goals with 60 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 2018-19.