Anderson had an assist, three shots on net and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Anderson had the primary assist on Corey Perry's second goal of the game late in the third period to bring the Canadiens within a goal. He had earlier been removed from the game in the second period after colliding with the Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie but returned for the third. Of note, Anderson skated on a reconfigured first line that features Anderson and Perry flanking Nick Suzuki.