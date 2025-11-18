Anderson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Anderson has picked up the pace with two goals and two assists over his last six games. He's up on the third line now, though his ice time remains fairly steady from where it was earlier in the year. He may get more opportunities to make an impact due to the long-term absences of Patrik Laine (abdomen), Alex Newhook (ankle) and Kirby Dach (foot). Anderson has three goals, six points, 20 shots on net, 29 hits, 12 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 19 appearances and should remain steady in the non-scoring areas even if his offense dips again.