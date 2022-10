Anderson scored a goal on two shots on net along with one hit over 13:39 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson and the Canadiens struck first, just 1:58 into the game, when he banged home a loose puck after Connor Ingram made a couple of stops. The Habs jumped to a 3-0 first period, twice taking advantage of Arizona turnovers in their own end, and never looked back. Anderson's goal was his second of the season and set up by linemates Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin.