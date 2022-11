Anderson netted a goal in Thursday's 6-4 win versus the Blue Jackets.

It was Anderson's fifth goal and seventh point in 15 games this season. He had 19 goals and 32 points in 69 contests in 2021-22 while logging 17:44 of ice time. Going into Thursday's game, he was averaging just 14:17 this season, so it's impressive that he's been able to maintain a similar scoring pace despite his significant drop in playing time. Unless his role increases though, this is probably about as good as he can do.