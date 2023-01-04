Anderson scored a goal on two shots over 15:18 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros was unable to close his glove on Anderson's knuckler, which brought the Canadiens within one goal early in the second period. It was the second goal in three games and 10th of the season for Anderson, who has double-digit tallies in each of three seasons in Montreal.