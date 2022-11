Anderson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. He added one hit, one blocked shot and a two-minute minor over 13:44 of ice time.

Anderson returned to the ice after a two-game suspension and made an impact early. He picked up a loose puck along the boards in the Pittsburgh end, circled to the center of the ice at the blue and wristed a shot past Tristan Jarry to put Montreal on top at the 1:48 mark. The goal was Anderson's fourth and first in five games.