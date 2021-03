Anderson scored a goal on four shots to go with three hits in Saturday's 7-1 win over Winnipeg.

Anderson returned to action after a three-game layoff due to a lower-body injury. He joined a reconstructed third line that now features Anderson and Tyler Toffoli, two of Montreal's top three goal scorers, flanking center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Anderson now has 10 goals, tied with Brendan Gallagher for second on the team behind Toffoli's 15 markers.