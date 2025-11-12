Anderson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Anderson has a goal and an assist over his last three games. Despite being listed on the fourth line, he's seen ample ice time, averaging 15:04 per game this season while adding four points, 17 shots, 23 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. Anderson's had a slow enough start that he'll likely fall shy of the 20-goal mark for a third straight season, but he may be a useful physical winger in deep formats.