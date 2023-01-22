Anderson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto. The forward added six hits over 18:20 of ice time.

Anderson one-timed a perfect feed from Nick Suzuki for Montreal's first goal to initiate the team's comeback from a 2-0 hole. With Cole Caufield (shoulder) done for the season, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis put Anderson on the top line with Suzuki and recent callup Rem Pitlick, who assisted on Anderson's goal and scored the game winner in OT. Anderson has goals in three straight contests and could be in line for more, if he continues to skate with Suzuki, the Habs' assist leader.