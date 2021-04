Anderson collected a pair of goals on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa.

Anderson picked up both of his goals during the second period, first sniping a wrister from the left circle to tie the game at 2-2, then following up on his own blocked shot attempt to pull the Canadiens to within 4-3. Anderson, who snapped a five-game point drought, has tallied 13 goals in 31 contests this season thanks to a career-best 16.3 shooting percentage.