Anderson scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Anderson did a good job capitalizing on his opportunities, as his two shots in this game found the back of the net. Anderson has five goals and eight total points this season. However, don't expect him to be a reliable fantasy contributor, as he holds a bottom-six role in the Canadiens' lineup.

