Anderson came through late in the game for the Canadiens, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead with a shortie at the 12:14 mark of the final frame and later tallying an empty-netter with a wrister at 17:02. This was Anderson's second multi-goal performance of the season, with the prior one coming against the Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win on Nov. 22. He has eight goals so far in the campaign, but as a player who has a bottom-six role and is not part of the power-play unit, his chances of contributing in fantasy on a steady basis are slim right now.