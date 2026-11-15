Anderson (lower body) will be out for approximately 3-4 weeks, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports on Sunday.

The Canadiens moved Anderson to the injured reserve list Sunday after he logged a season-low 10:46 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado. He has contributed eight goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net and 42 hits in 19 appearances this season. With Anderson and Chris Kreider (lower body) dealing with long-term injuries, Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck could see regular minutes in Montreal's bottom-six forward group.