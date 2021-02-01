Anderson (illness) is slated to play in Monday's clash with Vancouver, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson -- who was forced to leave Saturday's matchup with Calgary after just 6:06 of ice time -- was back on the ice for Monday's game-day skate and appears ready to rejoin the lineup. In eight contests this year, the 26-year-old winger garnered four goals on 24 shots, one assist and 16 hits while averaging 13:43 of ice time.