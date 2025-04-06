Anderson (personal) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Predators, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Anderson missed Saturday's game against Philadelphia due to the birth of his first child, but it appears as though he'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Anderson has recorded points in three of his last five appearances, racking up two goals, an assist, 10 hits, a blocked shot and six PIM while averaging 14:57 of ice time across that span.