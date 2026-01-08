Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Sidelined again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (upper body) won't play versus the Panthers on Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Anderson will miss his fourth straight game. There has been no update on his status since the injury occurred last Thursday versus the Hurricanes. It's unclear if he will be able to return Saturday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Scores two late goals Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Finds twine in loss•