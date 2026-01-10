Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Sitting out again
Anderson (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is set to miss his fifth straight game. Owen Beck remains in the lineup in place of Anderson. The Canadiens begin a back-to-back set with a home game Monday against the Canucks followed by a road game versus the Capitals, and it's unclear if Anderson will be available for either of those contests.
