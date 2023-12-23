Anderson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. He added two blocked shots and one hit to his line over 18:32 of ice time.

Anderson scored the game-tying goal after Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead. He notoriously went 24 games without a goal to start the season and had one empty-net tally over the first 29 contests. However, the power forward has buried five goals over the last four games, a stretch that began with a two-tally night in win over the Islanders on Dec. 16. The Canadiens, which average 2.87 goals per game, have tallied 16 times and have three victories during Anderson's four-game, slump-busting run. The offensively starved Habs need Anderson, who has a 13.0 shooting percentage over his previous three seasons in Montreal, to reclaim his scoring touch.