Anderson recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Anderson had a hand in Shea Weber's second-period marker. In three games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Anderson has a goal and an assist. The 26-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, four helpers, 61 shots on net, 65 hits and 18 PIM through 22 contests.