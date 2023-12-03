Anderson had an assist, two shots on net, one blocked shot, one hit and two penalty minutes over 14:00 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Anderson was part of the crew that worked hard to set up the game-tying goal and led to overtime. He battled behind the net to win possession then fed Gustav Lindstrom for the equalizer. The assist snapped Anderson's eight-game point drought, which isn't even his longest drought. Earlier this season, Anderson went 12 games without a point. The forward was expected to be an important part of the offense, but Anderson has just three assists and still seeks his first goal through 24 games.