Anderson scored twice on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Anderson scored in the second period and then added the game-winner, which was upheld upon review, in the third. The 26-year-old winger has 17 goals, 24 points, 104 shots on net, 102 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests in his first year with the Canadiens.