Anderson started Saturday's game on the top line and recorded zero shots and four hits over 17:34 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Anderson spent the first two periods on the first line, while Kirby Dach dropped to the second line; however, head coach Martin St. Louis made major changes for the third period after Montreal appeared flat during the first 40 minutes. The initial change was triggered by injuries to Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Sean Monahan (foot).