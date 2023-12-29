Anderson scored his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

He jumped on a loose puck for a breakaway and beat Antti Raanta through the five-hole just 25 seconds into the third period. Anderson had only one goal and five points through his first 29 games this season, but the 29-year-old has suddenly flipped the switch and racked up five goals and a helper over the last five contests. He's been streaky throughout his career, but Anderson will likely need multiple hot stretches the rest of the way if he's going to record his third career 20-goal campaign.