Anderson (face) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Sabres.

Anderson was hit in the face late in the second period on a Casey Mittelstadt shot. He logged two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in 10:13 of ice time before his exit. Anderson has clicked on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield lately, so the Canadiens will have to hope he's ready to go by Saturday's game versus the Senators.