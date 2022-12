Anderson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Anderson's goal came seven seconds after a Cole Caufield goal. That quick burst of offense was ultimately enough for the Canadiens to get the win, with Anderson's goal standing as the game-winner. He's up to seven tallies, nine points, 54 shots on net, 50 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 outings.