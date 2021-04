Anderson scored a goal on four shots and had two hits Monday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Anderson led a 2-on-1 rush and snapped a shot glove side past Toronto netminder Jack Campbell to break a 2-2 tie late in the second period. The goal held up as the game winner and handed Campbell is first loss of the season. It was Anderson's 15th tally in 36 contests, which would put him on course for his first 30-goal campaign in a regular 82-game schedule.