Anderson scored a goal, fired two shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Sabres.

Anderson's goal tied the game at two apiece during Saturday's five-goal second period. The 30-year-old winger eclipsed the 10-goal mark on Saturday and raised his point total to 20 tallies overall. Anderson's goal on Saturday was his first since Feb. 22 and fourth since the calendar flipped to 2025. Despite being well behind his career best of 47 points from the 2018-19 season, Anderson matched his point total of 20 from a season ago. He should continue to see middle-six minutes moving forward.