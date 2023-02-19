Anderson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits over 17:43 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Toronto.

Anderson tipped in a Mike Matheson wrister from the blue line for Montreal's lone goal, which gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead early in the second period. The tally was Anderson's 16th and gave him eight points in the last 12 games. With Cole Caufield (shoulder) done for the season, Anderson should continue to receive a lot of ice time in the top line.