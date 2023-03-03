Anderson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Anderson opened the scoring at 9:14 of the first period on an individual effort. The winger has racked up three goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating over his last six contests. Anderson has 18 tallies, including a career-best four on the power play, and seven helpers through 59 outings. He's also added 144 shots on net, 112 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-8 rating while serving as a power winger in the Canadiens' top six.